Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $40.81 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,907 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $40,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,368,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,568,141,000 after buying an additional 638,284 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,360,274,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764,593 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,422,341 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,976,000 after purchasing an additional 641,654 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,846,093 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,512,458,000 after acquiring an additional 215,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,389,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,441,847,000 after purchasing an additional 471,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,230.92. The trade was a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 8,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.06, for a total transaction of $1,384,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 36,541 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,998.46. This represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 163,169 shares of company stock valued at $26,978,998 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 3.6%

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $173.20 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $205.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $186.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

