Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Bruker Corporation $BRKR

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Bruker by 51.6% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,598,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,459,000 after acquiring an additional 884,423 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 107.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,465,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,162,000 after purchasing an additional 758,301 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 65.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,688,000 after purchasing an additional 586,516 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Bruker by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,293,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,298,000 after purchasing an additional 537,845 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Bruker during the 1st quarter worth $20,764,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 75.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.05. Bruker Corporation has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $860.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.40 million. Bruker had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Bruker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $114,003.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,016. This trade represents a 16.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRKR. TD Cowen upped their target price on Bruker from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price objective on Bruker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bruker in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

