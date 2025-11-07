Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys 116 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 641.0% during the second quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 792,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $405,874,000 after acquiring an additional 86,215 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1,989.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 125,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,445,000 after acquiring an additional 119,844 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.4% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $572.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $592.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $544.25. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12-month low of $426.24 and a 12-month high of $640.90.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.00 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $696.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.73.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

