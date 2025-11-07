Lincoln National Corporation $LNC Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,000 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Lincoln National worth $15,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,854,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,335,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lincoln National by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,084,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,753,000 after purchasing an additional 208,114 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,566,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,155,000 after purchasing an additional 146,667 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,039,000 after buying an additional 935,225 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,597,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,381,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Price Performance

LNC stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.92. Lincoln National Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $43.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 6.34%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LNC. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lincoln National to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $42.82.

View Our Latest Report on LNC

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.