Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Sezzle Inc. $SEZL

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZLFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sezzle by 49,400.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sezzle in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEZL stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 8.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.91 and a 200-day moving average of $103.45. Sezzle Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $186.74.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZLGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Sezzle had a return on equity of 98.04% and a net margin of 27.66%.The business had revenue of $40.84 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sezzle Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Paradis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $274,860.00. Following the sale, the director owned 242,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,172,040. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Hartje sold 5,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $466,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 116,053 shares in the company, valued at $9,864,505. The trade was a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 11,484 shares of company stock worth $1,005,630 over the last 90 days. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Sezzle in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sezzle in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Sezzle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Sezzle from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $110.00 price target on Sezzle in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sezzle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

