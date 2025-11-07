SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV is Destiny Capital Corp CO’s 3rd Largest Position

Destiny Capital Corp CO grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,071 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 10.5% of Destiny Capital Corp CO’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Destiny Capital Corp CO owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $17,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4,681.8% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $55.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $56.75.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

