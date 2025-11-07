Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 632 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 362.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 2.3%

NYSE:BJ opened at $88.87 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $83.92 and a one year high of $121.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.14.

Insider Activity

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total transaction of $629,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,073.62. This trade represents a 35.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,898 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total value of $1,605,629.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 296,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,620,096.85. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BJ. Citigroup decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.65.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

