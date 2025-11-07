First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 2,915,276 Shares of Ambev S.A. $ABEV

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,661,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,915,276 shares during the quarter. Ambev accounts for about 1.6% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 2.15% of Ambev worth $816,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ambev by 63.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABEV. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Ambev to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ambev from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ambev from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambev presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.35.

Ambev Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Ambev had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ambev

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.