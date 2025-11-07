Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. $BJRI

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,700,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,269,000 after buying an additional 863,749 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 10.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 773,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,501,000 after acquiring an additional 74,101 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 593,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,469,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 410,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,057,000 after acquiring an additional 48,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 191,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 63,751 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BJRI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded BJ’s Restaurants to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

In related news, CAO Jacob Guild sold 9,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $338,090.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,044.53. This represents a 71.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Heidi Rogers sold 4,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $145,541.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,611.84. This trade represents a 36.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 15,458 shares of company stock worth $545,656 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $34.69 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $47.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.48 million, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average is $37.07.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $330.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.86 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 1.99%.The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

