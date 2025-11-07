Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in Clearfield, Inc. $CLFD

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 705.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clearfield by 2,710.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Clearfield in the first quarter valued at $131,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Clearfield by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,222 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth $334,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLFD shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Northland Capmk cut Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Northland Securities lowered Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Clearfield Stock Performance

Shares of CLFD opened at $32.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $452.15 million, a PE ratio of 3,275.00 and a beta of 1.81. Clearfield, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $46.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.60.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.58 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Clearfield

(Free Report)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.