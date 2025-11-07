BXP, Inc. $BXP Position Trimmed by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,539,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,751 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 2.24% of BXP worth $238,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BXP by 193.2% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BXP during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of BXP by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in BXP by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in BXP in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BXP in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BXP from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $77.00 price objective on shares of BXP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of BXP from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on BXP in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.26.

BXP stock opened at $70.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.90. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.20, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.20. BXP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $84.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. BXP had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $871.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. BXP’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.890-6.920 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. BXP’s payout ratio is currently -220.47%.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

