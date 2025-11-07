Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $530,000 Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 2,458.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,159 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,473.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 7,719,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,986,000 after buying an additional 7,419,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,491,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,583 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,175,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,144,000 after acquiring an additional 443,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,490,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,946 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

JAAA opened at $50.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average is $50.63. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

