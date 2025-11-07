Golden State Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 45,150.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,860 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,836 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 23.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 904 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,895 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 86.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WDC. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Western Digital from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Western Digital from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Western Digital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Western Digital from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.47.

Western Digital Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ WDC opened at $163.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.81. Western Digital Corporation has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $167.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.44 and a 200-day moving average of $79.94.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Digital had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Western Digital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.28%.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 3,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $239,148.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,460.80. This trade represents a 9.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 11,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,024,159.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 151,596 shares in the company, valued at $13,687,602.84. This represents a 6.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,730 shares of company stock valued at $6,935,394. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

