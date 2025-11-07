Bastion Asset Management Inc. Makes New $3 Million Investment in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation $KALU

Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,000. Kaiser Aluminum accounts for 1.4% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Kaiser Aluminum as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KALU. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 499,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,268,000 after acquiring an additional 51,591 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 109,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,930 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,622,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 323.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 42,160 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $1,598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KALU shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $91.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.72 and a 200-day moving average of $77.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.58. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $97.60.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 10.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 55.70%.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

(Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.