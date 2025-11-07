iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY is Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,295 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $57,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 246.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Instrumental Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $276.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.36. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.65 and a fifty-two week high of $288.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

