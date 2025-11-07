Virco Manufacturing Corporation $VIRC Shares Bought by Bastion Asset Management Inc.

Bastion Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virco Manufacturing Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,656 shares during the period. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned 1.85% of Virco Manufacturing worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIRC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Virco Manufacturing by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 60,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Virco Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virco Manufacturing by 9.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Virco Manufacturing by 14.7% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Virco Manufacturing by 13.8% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 62,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the period. 30.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Virco Manufacturing alerts:

Virco Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIRC opened at $6.82 on Friday. Virco Manufacturing Corporation has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $107.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.32.

Virco Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Virco Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:VIRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.14). Virco Manufacturing had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 5.74%.The business had revenue of $92.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Virco Manufacturing Corporation will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. Virco Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 11.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virco Manufacturing

In related news, CEO Robert A. Virtue bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 493,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,535.04. The trade was a 1.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Virtue bought 13,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $95,581.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 861,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,898.26. This trade represents a 1.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Virco Manufacturing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Virco Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

View Our Latest Report on Virco Manufacturing

Virco Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.