Ellevest Inc. Makes New $229,000 Investment in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA

Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JQUA. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1,183.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Iams Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.0%

JQUA stock opened at $61.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.55 and a 200 day moving average of $60.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $63.74.

About JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

