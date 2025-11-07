Bastion Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company $GT

Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 509,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,000. Goodyear Tire & Rubber accounts for 2.5% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GT. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,422,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at $13,413,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,786,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,058 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 700.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,444 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth $5,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on GT shares. BNP Paribas cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of GT opened at $7.81 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $12.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 2.22%.The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

