Bastion Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Iamgold Corporation $IAG

Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,493,108 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,721,000. Iamgold accounts for approximately 5.0% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Iamgold as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iamgold during the first quarter worth approximately $45,911,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Iamgold during the 1st quarter worth $20,620,000. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its stake in Iamgold by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,300,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,000 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Iamgold by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,347,405 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Iamgold by 19.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,092,101 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Iamgold alerts:

Iamgold Stock Performance

NYSE IAG opened at $12.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88. Iamgold Corporation has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Iamgold ( NYSE:IAG Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Iamgold had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 40.61%.The business had revenue of $714.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.45 million. Research analysts expect that Iamgold Corporation will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IAG. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Iamgold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Stifel Canada raised Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Iamgold from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Iamgold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Iamgold

Iamgold Profile

(Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.