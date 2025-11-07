Bastion Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Iamgold Corporation $IAG

Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,493,108 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,721,000. Iamgold accounts for approximately 5.0% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Iamgold as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iamgold during the first quarter worth approximately $45,911,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Iamgold during the 1st quarter worth $20,620,000. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its stake in Iamgold by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,300,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,000 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Iamgold by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,347,405 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Iamgold by 19.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,092,101 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.
Iamgold Stock Performance
NYSE IAG opened at $12.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88. Iamgold Corporation has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IAG. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Iamgold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Stifel Canada raised Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Iamgold from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Iamgold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.
Iamgold Profile
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.
