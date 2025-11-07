JAKKS Pacific, Inc. $JAKK Shares Sold by Bastion Asset Management Inc.

Bastion Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,370 shares during the period. JAKKS Pacific accounts for about 1.5% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of JAKKS Pacific worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,320,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in JAKKS Pacific by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 56,873 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $1,149,000. Anson Funds Management LP raised its position in JAKKS Pacific by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 95,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 39,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $971,000. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAKK opened at $16.75 on Friday. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $187.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. JAKKS Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 204.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised JAKKS Pacific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, JAKKS Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

