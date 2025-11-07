Bastion Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vizsla Silver Corp. $VZLA

Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 668,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Vizsla Silver at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Vizsla Silver by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,647,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,482,000 after buying an additional 3,484,743 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Vizsla Silver by 1,165.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,932,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,887 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 37.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,468,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,880 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Vizsla Silver by 125.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,653,000. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vizsla Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VZLA opened at $3.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -95.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.38. Vizsla Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $5.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research lowered Vizsla Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.25.

Vizsla Silver Profile

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

