Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Sells 1,177 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.9% of Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.05.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $186.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $194.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

