Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Has $90.67 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,231,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,245 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 5.0% of Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $90,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,787,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743,753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,233,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,203 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,160,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,045 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,916,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,734,453,000 after buying an additional 1,988,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,704,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,118,000 after buying an additional 1,249,619 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock opened at $74.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.46 and a 200-day moving average of $73.48. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $75.15.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

