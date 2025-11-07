First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 6,300 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $13,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMHC. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 193.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 29.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.29.

Insider Activity

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Anne L. Mariucci sold 14,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $980,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,370. This trade represents a 22.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 383,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,955,957.60. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 57,597 shares of company stock worth $4,064,474 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

TMHC stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 7.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.40. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.58.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 10.16%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.