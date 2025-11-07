Bastion Asset Management Inc. Invests $349,000 in Orthofix Medical Inc. $OFIX

Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Orthofix Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 514,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 42.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,053 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 101.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,906 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 19,561 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 48.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $579.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.40). Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 25.43% and a negative net margin of 15.29%.The firm had revenue of $203.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Orthofix Medical in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on Orthofix Medical from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

