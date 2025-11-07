First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $18.19 Million Position in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation $LINC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 789,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,500 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.50% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $18,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 14.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 121,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth $409,000. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.5% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 56,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,399 shares during the period. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth $801,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Lincoln Educational Services Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ LINC opened at $17.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.12 million, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $25.76.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $116.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.96 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.05%. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2027 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Educational Services Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.