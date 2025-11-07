Bastion Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. $ZD

Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,271 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Ziff Davis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the second quarter worth $37,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Price Performance

ZD opened at $32.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.13. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.76. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $363.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Ziff Davis’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ziff Davis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.640-7.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZD. Barclays reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ziff Davis

In related news, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,949.06. Following the purchase, the director owned 23,619 shares in the company, valued at $871,304.91. This trade represents a 6.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

