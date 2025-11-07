CECO Environmental Corp. $CECO Shares Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 1.70% of CECO Environmental worth $17,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth $3,226,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 38.4% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 22.6% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 294,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 54,397 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 945,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,778,000 after acquiring an additional 44,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research cut CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

CECO Environmental Stock Down 3.4%

CECO stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CECO Environmental Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.14.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.36 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CECO Environmental

In other news, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 98,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $4,949,195.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 410,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,726,625.75. This represents a 19.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.93 per share, for a total transaction of $140,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 80,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,865. This trade represents a 3.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $339,915 and sold 300,000 shares valued at $15,104,854. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CECO Environmental Profile

(Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.