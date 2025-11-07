Bastion Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. $DOCN

Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,987,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,352,000 after acquiring an additional 441,535 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 728,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,327,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 10.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,533,000 after buying an additional 60,974 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 339,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 1.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 297,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DigitalOcean

In other news, insider Bratin Saha sold 13,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $414,628.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 269,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,587,849.55. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $47.00 price objective on DigitalOcean and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.35.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 29.15% and a negative return on equity of 92.51%. The company had revenue of $218.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

