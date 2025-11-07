First Eagle Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Dycom Industries worth $15,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $487,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at about $748,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $971,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $282.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.37 and a twelve month high of $301.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.41. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 5.23%.The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dycom Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

DY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $306.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.38.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

