Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock $BLK

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $4,542,000. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.5% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 1,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.0% during the second quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,093.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,280.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $1,320.00 price target on BlackRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,299.29.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total transaction of $13,980,480.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,394,113.20. The trade was a 62.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $1,070.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $165.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,131.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,066.45. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $773.74 and a 52 week high of $1,219.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.78 by ($0.23). BlackRock had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

