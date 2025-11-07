Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX Position Increased by Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Royalty Pharma worth $10,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 23.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 603.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 655,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,701,000 after acquiring an additional 562,799 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 4.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 55.1% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 34,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 31,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.38.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $609.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.01 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 32.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RPRX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

