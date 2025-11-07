First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,783,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294,969 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Haleon worth $28,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 144.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 80,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 47,217 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Haleon by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Haleon by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 17,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Haleon by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,253,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,368,000 after purchasing an additional 201,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HLN opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $11.42.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HLN shares. Barclays cut Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Haleon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

