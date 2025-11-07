Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Sells 1,232,991 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC decreased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232,991 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $69,989,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,607.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,083,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,810,000 after buying an additional 2,902,471 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $38,611,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,058,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,088,000 after buying an additional 2,503,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,600,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.12%.The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.030 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

