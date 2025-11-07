Ellevest Inc. Buys New Shares in Centene Corporation $CNC

Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 248.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 78.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Centene Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $66.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.71. Centene had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.85%.The business had revenue of $49.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Centene from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Centene from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Centene from $68.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.53.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

