Urban Edge Properties $UE Shares Sold by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC cut its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,466 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Urban Edge Properties worth $6,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 50.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1,058.9% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 85.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at $118,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:UE opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.25. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.85 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 23.73%. Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.420-1.440 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UE shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a report on Monday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.