Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells $595,800.00 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $595,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 112,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,255,314.60. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Solomon Moshkevich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Tuesday, October 28th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,198 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.46, for a total transaction of $229,369.08.

On Monday, October 27th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,008 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.32, for a total transaction of $193,858.56.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Solomon Moshkevich sold 292 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $54,881.40.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $479,970.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.62, for a total transaction of $499,860.00.

On Thursday, August 14th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 875 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $136,027.50.

Natera Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $198.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.92 and a beta of 1.75. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $203.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.28.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $592.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.55 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter worth approximately $495,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Natera by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRA has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Natera from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Natera

Natera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.