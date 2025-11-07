Amphenol Corporation $APH Holdings Decreased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,998,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,166,370,000 after buying an additional 2,870,933 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,743,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,098,190,000 after buying an additional 11,092,282 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Amphenol by 73.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,168,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $798,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154,860 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,198,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $603,362,000 after buying an additional 141,069 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 639.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,758,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573,750 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $16,940,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,625. This represents a 90.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 199,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $22,069,214.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 125,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,880,498.85. This trade represents a 61.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,238,042 shares of company stock valued at $155,252,726. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of APH stock opened at $137.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.07. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $142.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.52 and a 200-day moving average of $105.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 target price on Amphenol and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.77.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

