Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Price Target to $14.00

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NCDL. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Get Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NCDL

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Performance

Shares of NCDL stock opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $18.01.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 36.83%.The firm had revenue of $51.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Treasurer Shaul Vichness purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $74,250.00. Following the purchase, the treasurer owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $222,750. This represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCDL. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the first quarter worth $279,000. Dudley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 48.0% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 6.8% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.