Benchmark Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Stock

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $800.00 to $860.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SPOT. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $729.94.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

SPOT opened at $618.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.27, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $686.43 and a 200-day moving average of $681.91. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $391.42 and a 1-year high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.96. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3,800.0% during the third quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 512.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.