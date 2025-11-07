JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Price Target to $80.00

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPHR. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Sphere Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.88.

NYSE:SPHR opened at $73.05 on Wednesday. Sphere Entertainment has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $74.50. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.27.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $262.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.34 million. Sphere Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sphere Entertainment will post -11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Sphere Entertainment by 2.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 80.1% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

