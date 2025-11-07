Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 524 Shares of Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 83.8% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 40.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 94.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Paychex to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Paychex from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $139.87.

Paychex Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $112.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.45. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.07 and a 52-week high of $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 45.17%. Paychex’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.08%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

