Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,547,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,112 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.84% of Dynatrace worth $140,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $2,175,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 82.4% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 80,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DT has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.27.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of DT opened at $46.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.85. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.78.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $493.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.33 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dynatrace has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.420 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other news, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $99,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,268.95. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,503 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,000. This trade represents a 84.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,602 shares of company stock valued at $529,579. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

