Weyerhaeuser Company $WY Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. reduced its position in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,134 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after buying an additional 17,748 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 112.6% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 31,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 246,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.29 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,178.62. This trade represents a 22.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WY shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NYSE WY opened at $22.82 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05, a P/E/G ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average of $25.42.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

