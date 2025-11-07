Bank of Montreal Can Sells 11,596 Shares of SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,596 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.10% of SBA Communications worth $25,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBAC. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $280.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.69.

SBAC stock opened at $194.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.38. SBA Communications Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $185.45 and a fifty-two week high of $245.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $732.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.65 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 31.19%.The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. SBA Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

