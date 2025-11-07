Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 107 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Fulcrum Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,598 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 8.3% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 564,387.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 90,549,369 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,040,162,000 after acquiring an additional 90,533,328 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $18,733,827,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,787,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,316,535,000 after buying an additional 11,600,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 691,386,214 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $259,539,471,000 after buying an additional 7,314,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,338,953 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,521,349,000 after buying an additional 6,101,005 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho set a $640.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $634.59.

Microsoft stock opened at $497.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $514.07 and its 200-day moving average is $490.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. Microsoft Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total value of $19,967,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 461,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,402,668.08. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 192,555 shares of company stock valued at $97,840,842 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

