Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,879 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.55% of Dollar General worth $137,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 110,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $95.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.36. Dollar General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dollar General from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.64.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

