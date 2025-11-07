DTE Energy Company $DTE Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 79,353 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of DTE Energy worth $27,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $134.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. DTE Energy Company has a 12 month low of $115.59 and a 12 month high of $143.79.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 12.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.230 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $224,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,621.09. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.25.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

