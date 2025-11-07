Garmin Ltd. $GRMN Stake Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of Garmin worth $25,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Garmin by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total transaction of $2,371,760.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 36,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,390,668.16. This represents a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $203.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.98 and a 200-day moving average of $221.90. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $169.26 and a one year high of $261.69.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 22.63%.The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.150-8.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Garmin from $167.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Garmin from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.50.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

