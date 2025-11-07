East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Vice Chairman Sells $1,000,400.00 in Stock

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 45,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,820. This represents a 18.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $102.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $113.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.87.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $627.36 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.46%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EWBC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on East West Bancorp from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

